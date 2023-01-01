A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has said that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo is desperately envious of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the standard bearer of APC in the 2023 general elections.

According to Garba, Obasanjo never wanted any Yoruba man to outgrow him while alive, hence would choose not to support the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

Recall on Sunday, in his new year message, signed by the former President and made available to newsmen by his aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Sunday, Obasanjo endorsed Obi for presidency in the 2023 general elections.

He described Obi as his mentee and said the former Anambra State governor had an edge in the 2023 elections.

Reacting, Garba took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to assure Obasanjo of his endorsement being a loss.

He wrote, “Envy is an immense disease. I respect & continue to respect General Olusegun Obasanjo. However, I advise him to outgrow his envy of Tinubu at this stage of his life.

“Obasanjo is desperately envious of the rise and shine of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his lost in this one is sure to come.

“It is a well known fact that Obasanjo never wanted any Yoruba man to grow above him while he’s still alive.

“Yet Bola Tinubu, his arch political rival, who dethroned him from South West Politics is about becoming the President of Nigeria. His actions should not surprise you.

“Obasanjo want to remain the only living Yoruba man to use the GCFR title. He never wanted anyone to get that.

‘But we’ll promise him one thing, by God’s Grace, we’ll be inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony of Tinubu on May 29, 2023 as commander in chief and GCFR, insha Allah. Envy is an immense disease. I respect & continue to respect General Olusegun Obasanjo. However, I advise him to outgrow his envy of Tinubu at this stage of his life.



Obasanjo is desperately envious of the rise and shine of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his lost in this one is sure to come.— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) January 1, 2023