Photo Credit: Nasarawa United (Facebook)

By David Odama, Lafia

Following the poor outing by Nasarawa United in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League, the state government has issued a three-match ultimatum to the management and technical crew of the club.

The Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Eche Amos who disclosed this in a statement, said the ultimatum was to save the club from impending relegation at the end of the season.

He said, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Lucky Yargwa who issued the ultimatum after a meeting between the ministry and management of the club in Lafia, informed the management of the club that the state government and citizens of the state were disappointed by the poor run of the club in spite of government’s huge investments in the club.

According to the statement, “Going by the results from our pre-season, we believed we have enough quality in the squad to finish among the top three from our group. In recent outings, we have lost all three matches played so far. There is the urgent need to do the needful before it becomes late,” it read.

“The Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule is not happy with the performance of the team this season and did not hide his feelings as he vented his displeasure shortly after the loss to Akwa United on Sunday.

“It is never our desire to host our home games on a foreign venue. The state government has played its part in the ongoing renovation of the stadium. We are placing the management and coaching crew of the club on a three-match requisition, beginning from the club’s next match away to Gombe United FC, on January 29.”

Yargwa also listed the club’s fixture against Plateau United on February 1 at home and Shooting Stars on February 5 in Ibadan as matches the club must win and expressed the hope that the ultimatum would return the team to their glorious status, failure of which may leave the state government with the option of taking further drastic measures.

The club’s Chairman, Isaac Danladi, who was also quoted as apologizing to the state government and other critical stakeholders of the club for the poor performance of the team in the ongoing NPFL season, assured that the management would not rest in its quest to return the team to winning ways.