By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI——THE Anambra State Police Command has disclosed that the call girl who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, did not leave any suicide note to indicate she hanged herself.

The state Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu disclosed this while responding to questions by newsmen on the incident.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson, in Anambra State Mr. Ikenga said investigation has commenced on the matter.

“No suicide note was found in the lady’s room to suspect suicide. We are exploring all options to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death.”