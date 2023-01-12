INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yaqubu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has dismissed speculations on alleged postponement of the 2023 general elections.

The commission restated its commitment to hold the forthcoming general elections as scheduled.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu gave this assurance during a meeting with the leadership of the 18 political parties at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu said the commission is not contemplating postponing the general elections in February and March this year.

He said, “The commission is not contemplating any adjustment to the election timetable let alone postponement to the general elections. The repeated assurance by security agencies for the adequate protection of personnel and process also reinforces our determination to proceed.

“The 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled. Any report to the country is not the official position of the commission,” he said.

The INEC chairman also presented the 2023 voter register to the parties ahead of the elections as required by the 2022 Electoral Act.

The commission presented a register containing 93,469,008 voters for the 2023 general elections.

According to the commission, the voter distribution also revealed that 44,414,846 registered voters are females, while 49,054,162 are males.

Of the total registered voters, the number of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 stood at 37,060,399, representing 39.65% of total registered voters while the elderly between the ages of 50 and 69 stood at 17,700,270, representing 18.94% of total registered voters.