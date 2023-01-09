By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has unveiled the party’s presidential campaign council, (RMK, PCC), noting that zonal rallies will begin on January 12.

Addressing supporters of the party in Abuja on Monday, Kwankwaso noted that the NNPP is working around the clock to kick-start a campaign towards a new Nigeria that will take off May 29, 2023.

Read also: Our track records more than Obi’s – NNPP’s Idahosa

He said, “In the name of God the Almighty, I hereby inaugurate the RMK (Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, RPK PCC, for the benefit of all Nigerians and in the overall interest of building a new Nigeria where, justice, equity, fairness, unity, security, and development are assured.

“I wish to call on all well-meaning Nigerians especially members of the ideology-driven NNPP and all its support groups to join hands with the PCC and all the committees of the PCC.

“I am happy to announce that beginning from the 12th of this month (January), we will start our zonal rallies in Bauchi for the North-East, Kaduna on the 14th for the North-West, and Lafia on the 16th for the North-Central.

“We will push the zonal rallies for a couple of days to create time to travel to London to honour the invitation from the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, and present a discussion paper to a selected global audience.

“Immediately after our return from the UK, we shall resume the zonal rallies and complete the remaining zones,” he said.