Nikola Vucevic

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 43 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a first victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors since March 2nd, 2017.

The Chicago Bulls who were without their best player, DeMar DeRozan, ended their three-game losing streak on Sunday by surprisingly bowing past the Golden State Warriors, 132-118.

The Bulls had lost their last 11 straight games against the Warriors coming into the fixture but were in high spirits as Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine led Chicago Bulls to the double-digit victory.

Vucevic finished with a season-high 43 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals on 18-of-31 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

In the second half, Vucevic continued to rally his team to victory, scoring 25 of his 43 points in the final 24 minutes to extend The Bulls’ lead to 73-56 advantage in the second half.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson netted a flurry of triples as a 9-0 Warriors run late in the quarter almost revived the Golden State Warriors quest for a win. However, they couldn’t beat Chicago’s stellar defense which sparked a whopping 23 Warriors turnovers and 31 subsequent points off those turnovers for Chicago.

Zach LaVine added 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Another highlight on the night was how The Bulls bested the Warriors in points in the paint by a massive margin of 56-34.

After the impressive performance, Chicago Bulls now gets some extended rest ahead of its Parisian bout with the Detroit Pistons next Thursday.