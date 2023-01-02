By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Buba Galadima said Nigeria has moved beyond the thinking of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Galadima made this assertion, while speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Monday.

The NNPP chieftain’s remark comes on the heels of a bombshell letter personally signed, to endorse the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi for presidency in the February 25 presidential election.

In the letter, addressed to Nigerian youths, titled “My Appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” Obasanjo described Peter Obi as “a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost.”

But, speaking on the Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, Galadima said NNPP did not find Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi worthy of response, because they knew his stance. “We live him with his view,” he added.

Galadima said, “Nigeria has gone beyond thinking of General Obasanjo. It was those years that he was the best, but now the country has gone beyond his own thinking.

“In the five or six pages that General Obasanjo wrote, he didn’t make one point that will endear his endorsement to the ordinary Nigerians.

“First he called the youths to support his endorsement, but he didn’t give reasons why the youth should support that endorsement,” he said.

The Obasanjo’s letter reads partly, “I am constrained to write this letter to all Nigerians especially young Nigerians, friends of Nigeria globally as well as our development partners because of the gravity, responsibility and implications of the collective decision Nigerians, both young and old, will be making within the next two months.

“Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad. For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth.

“I have come to realise a number of factors in character, attributes and attitude that are necessary in the job of directing the affairs of Nigeria successfully and at a time like this. These characteristics or attributes are many but let us be mindful of some key ones together.”