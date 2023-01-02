.

The President of the Laity Council of St Christopher’s Catholic Church, Games Village, Abuja, Dr Ralph Igweh, has urged Christians to vote for the right leaders that are capable of addressing Nigeria’s security challenge.

In his New Year message, on Sunday, Igweh said their choices should devoid of political sentiments.

“In the true demonstration of Christian values, may we all be guided by the Holy Spirit in this election year.

“It is our civic responsibility to vote for the right leaders to pilot this country’s affairs.

“Let our choices not be guided by ethnoreligious, social and political sentiments, but rather, by values of good conscience.

“We are burdened by security challenges occasioned by socio-economic problems in a country blessed with enormous human and natural wealth,” he said.

He said that our choices should be guided equally by thoughts of the future of our children and generation unborn.

He also called on the parishioners to use their God-given talents for the good of self and the parish noting that it is a reflection of God’s grace at work in them.

“The sacrifice of treasure, talent and time graciously given for the success of our common good, is an epitome of encouragement that comes not only from within us as individuals, but also, as a group of people chosen to lead.

“You have consistently demonstrated the virtue of good will and grace,” Igweh said.

According to him, in the pilgrimage of contemplative priesthood, we are guided to deeply reflect on our identity of true apostleship. Apostleship that comes from exemplary acts of being witnesses to Christ.

He expressed hope that members of St Christopher Laity Council would draw water from the well of salvation.

While wishing Christians a happy New Year, he prayed that God would grant all graces needed to overcome all challenges in 2023 and beyond.