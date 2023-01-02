By Juliet Umeh

THE traditional ruler of Ogombo land in Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Oba Muslim Ogunbo, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of peace and unity in the country.

Ogunbo made the call during his coronation ceremony as HRM, Alayeluwa Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo the Ogudu- Oshadi 1 of Ogombo Kingdom in Lagos.

Before his enthronement, he was the traditional head (Baale) of the community and had now become the first traditional ruler of Ogombo since it was founded on October 4, 1873.

Appreciating the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and all the leaders in Eti-Osa Local Government Area for identifying with the community, Ogunbo assured that his reign would ensure peace and stability in the Lagos community.

He said: “I congratulate all Ogombo indigenous for this historical moment. From our fathers to our youths and to our mothers, this would not have been possible without their prayers, support and most importantly, their sacrifice.

“I also appreciate my family for standing by me all through the period and being a pillar of moral support.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Anofiu Elegushi described the occasion as a historical event.

Congratulating Oba Ogunbo on his ascension to the throne, he assured that his administration would always work hand-in-hand with the traditional ruler to ensure that the welfare of the people is given adequate attention.

Sanwo-Olu also urged the traditional ruler to use his office to advise the people to ensure a collection of their Permanent Voter Cards , PVCs, ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The dignitaries at the event included the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, represented by Oba Adebisi Layede; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi and Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikateland, among others.