As the music engine revs-up this New Year to deepen Nigeria’s global music domination with Afrobeats, a young and talented rapper, BM Casso is set to unleash new projects that will help him move the needle.

Gifted with the flow of a lyricist, this Lagos-born artiste has set the ball rolling. He is eager to serve his fans with a generous dose of his talent in a new single due for release on February 17. He taps one of Nigeria’s favourite love crooners, Ric Hassani and strike a chemistry in the soon-to-be-released song.

Speaking on the Ric Hassani collaboration, the rapper disclosed that his collaborator “loved it and vibed with it instantly. He was done with his part in a matter of hours and ofcourse, he did not disappoint. I love his verse so much and I’m glad and honored to have him on this track. It means a lot to me. I want to thank my brother, Krizblac for setting this up for me.”

Tireless BM Casso also has plans to shine this summer with an exciting new mixtape. According to the talent, the body of work will contain between 10 to 12 songs and enriched with some quality collaborations.

For the Orile, Lagos born artiste whose real name is Tochukwu Uzokwe, his music foray is beyond fame and fortune. He explained, “With my music, the agenda is expression and not limiting one’s self. As I previously stated, my sound is versatile and I believe that music, or any other form of art, shouldn’t be one dimensional. I hope to inspire people to know no boundaries and go for the things they want to based on genuine feeling and passion, and not necessarily external factors. That’s one way you can ensure happiness and longevity in what you do.”

Raised in densely populated Lagos suburb, Orile, BM Casso caught the music bug from as early as age nine. His parents hail from Oguata Local Governor in Anambra State. He had his early education first at Beloved Primary School from where he moved to Command Day Secondary School, Ojo, also in Lagos. “I actually started with mumble rapping and recording into my elder brother’s phone and he would encourage me to write down lyrics to the flows I was recording. I listened to a lot of Lil Wayne growing up, and the Plantashun Boiz, Psquare and Styl Plus. Also listened to a lot of West life and Backstreet Boys, thanks to my sisters. I would say these people inspired me musically, growing up,” he recalled.

Although he is happy with the gains of the Afrobeats phenomenom on the global stage, BM Casso reckons that there is still a lot more to achieve. He opines, “I think afrobeat’s take over was inevitable. It was bound to happen because I think Afrobeat has one of the cleanest and freshest sound, production wise. Afrobeat producers are a gem and should be appreciated. I personally think that good production is about 70% of the work with Afrobeat. I do think that a lot more collaboration is needed amongst artists in diaspora. I think that we are too divided and spread apart and would accomplish more if we worked together and toured together here in the U.S. specifically. I think at the top level, we are in the right direction with the collaborations we’ve been seeing lately.”