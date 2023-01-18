By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian professor, Marinus Iwuchukwu has been found dead along Thorncrest Drive, Wilkins Township, Pittsburg Pennsylvania, the United States on Tuesday.

In the same location, a woman identified as Charce Dunn was found lying dead beside Iwuchukwu.

According to the Allegheny County Police, the duo died following an alleged “domestic disturbance” around 10 am yesterday.

Read also:

Church of England rejects same-sex marriage

Ukraine’s interior minister, 17 others die in helicopter crash

Europe music industry is not competitive as it is in Nigeria – Lilian Chidinma

It said they received a call to check on the well-being of a couple inside their home.

According to the police, a third party could not reach the male resident and learned that the man had been stabbed. A woman remained inside the residence with a weapon.

The SWAT team made entry into the home and found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports.

Both appeared to have sustained cuttings in their skins, and the woman sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The police said an investigation has been launched into the grave incident suspected to be a murder-suicide.

Reacting to the development, Duquesne Catholic University, where Iwuchukwu worked as an associate professor of theology until his death, commiserated with the family and friends of the late scholar.

“This is a tragedy for all involved and our thoughts and prayers are with Professor Iwuchukwu’s colleagues, students, friends, and loved ones,” the varsity spokesman Gabriel Welsch said in a statement.