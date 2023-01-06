By Moses Nosike

NG Buzz Executive, Federation of West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FEWACO), International Business Council Africa, Africa Chamber for Trade in its second edition of the Nigeria Most Respected CEO awards had recognised winners in that sector space.

In her address, the organiser of the award, Baroness Paulette Kporo said that the award was conceived because we realised a vacuum in the reward system in the corporate community in Nigeria.

Kporo said, “We conceptualized the awards to identify and publicly recognise the CEOs in various sectors of the economy. They are highly regarded and appreciated by various stakeholders, and who have contributed the most to the best corporate reputations in Nigeria.

According to her, invariably the awards identifies the most respected CEOs in each sector of activity on the basis of what they have contributed to the success of the organisations they lead.

In addition, Chief Executive Officer, Excelminds Corporate Services, Kamlesh Jain, said that this award celebrates achievements of leaders on how emotionally and intelligently they work to the growth of their company. “It celebrates CEOs who have shown unmatched dedication and initiatives for their businesses and growth in the past years. These CEOs inspire, celebrate, motivate, appreciate their team and they should be commended and spotlighted for their extra ordinary efforts.”

Presented with his award, Principal Partner, Amarch Consultants, Obehi Oyanabo, enthused, “I feel honoured and it is a recognition for what we have done. Though, I cannot say that I am the best in the architectural industry, I feel honoured that am having this recognition. What the organisers have done is commendable and it is a big encouragement for people in the industry to see that the work they do in private is celebrated in public”.