Newcastle United struck late to beat Fulham 1-0 and move up to third in the Premier League on Sunday to keep their title dreams alive.

The Magpies were given a huge let off when Aleksandar Mitrovic saw a second half penalty ruled out against his former club.

The Serbian slipped as he took the spot kick and his right-footed effort rebounded off his left foot into the net.

Newcastle took full advantage as club record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to head in the winner a minute from time.

Victory takes Eddie Howe’s men back above Manchester United into third in the table on goal difference and within six points of leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners could move eight points clear at the top should they win the north London derby away to Tottenham later on Sunday.