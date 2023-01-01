.

…as Uzodinma, Saraki, others promise better days

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Shina Abubakar & Chinonso Alozie

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said his administration has recorded landmark achievements in the last seven years, insisting he has done his best for Nigeria.

He also advised whoever would succeed him to ensure Nigeria becomes one of the world’s leading nations by the end of the century.

Buhari, who was apparently concerned about his legacy as he leaves office in the next five months, said he is open to criticisms as well as accolades.

The President, who said this in his New Year message to the nation, said attempts by politicians to disrupt 2023 polls must be resisted.

He said: “As we welcome the New Year, let us look with hope to 2023, a year to move forward as a nation towards unity, progress and prosperity. I offer my felicitations, mindful of the various opinions and interpretations of our executive legacies.

“I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in equal measure secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria and I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century. This message is in essence valedictory.

“After having the honour of serving you, my compatriots, for the last seven-plus years, my tenure as your President in the most revered tradition of our ongoing and maturing democracy must necessarily come to an end.

“These electoral and democratic principles are working in concert because of the transcendent beliefs, beyond partisan politics, of you the great citizen of Nigeria.

“The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch.”

“As we celebrate our wins and review obstacles, we all must understand that governance is a continuum, which still places a transitional responsibility on this administration to provide for the incoming government a non-partisan and objective roadmap for 2023.

“We as Nigeria; one country united under the will of God and actively growing as an indivisible entity, have been enabled year after year, decade after decade, to weather all stormy waters and emerge stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated. This has made us a unique nation across the globe and our continent.

“This administration’s landmark Amended Electoral Act will ensure that we have free and fair elections across the nation. We as Nigerians must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls.”

My greatest achievement is peace, unity—Ikpeazu

In the same vein, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, in his New Year Message, said his greatest achievement is the fostering of an atmosphere of peace and unity.

He said: “I note that this will be my last New Year Broadcast to Ndi Abia as your governor. I am eternally grateful and I thank you all once again for bestowing such a rare privilege on me to serve you as Governor for eight years.

I am happy with the reports so far that Christmas has been very peaceful in Abia State. I am proud of the legacy of peace and harmony that we have entrenched in this State. We will not make comparisons but the truth is that it is not all our friends that were able to travel to their respective states this year for a variety of reasons. In Abia State, the streets are busy and public places are swamped with an unprecedented influx of our people from all over.

The peace and tranquility in Abia State is not a fluke or a by-the-way occurrence. It is the product of a deliberate State policy.

After almost eight years, I make bold to state that my greatest achievement as Governor is the fostering of an atmosphere of peace and unity in Abia State which has enabled tremendous developments across sectors.

Abia is easily the most peaceful State in the South East and one of the most peaceful states in the whole Federation and we are immensely proud of that unbroken record. Peace is a condition precedent for any other form of development in a State and without peace, no other conversation will thrive.

2023’ll be better than last year—Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State assured indigenes and residents that 2023 would be better than 2022.

Specifically, he said the Owerri-Umuahia road, the Orlu- Mgbee- Akokwa-Uga road and the Oguta- Okporo-Orlu road will all be completed this year.

He said 2023 is a year to watch because “it is a year that Imo people will look back to and further appreciate this administration for keeping faith with our social contract with the people.”

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, said his administration is focused on using technology innovation to enhance digital economy in the state.

2023 ‘ll Be a Positive Turning Point for Nigeria, Says Saraki

Former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki congratulated Nigerians at home and those in the Diaspora at the beginning of year 2023 while praying that the new year will be a positive turning point for the country.

Saraki, in a statement from his Media Office in Abuja signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that many events, both sad and good, happened in 2022 but that there were many reasons for both the entire country as a collective and individual citizens to appreciate God for sustaining us all.

“Our country continues to confront security, economic, political, and social challenges. More than ever witnessed in many homes, the present situation is bleak and many cannot celebrate. Yet, there are many reasons to thank God. There is hope for a brighter future and the promise that this new year will provide a good turning point for our country and its people,” he stated.

“We should all look forward to the bright side of life and the promise that the country’s so much-talked about vast potentials will soon turn to reality. It will present genuine opportunities for citizens to realise their positive aspirations.

“I urge that we do not relent in praying for God’s intervention in the national state of affairs in 2023. We should look forward to a good future for our country. All Nigerians should be more patriotic and work together to defeat all the negative forces arrayed against our country. We should work for peace, unity, and sustainable development.”