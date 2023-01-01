.

DEPUTY President of the Senate and 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Saturday, urged Deltans to pay more attention to those things that truly unite them and eschew divisive tendencies.

Omo-Agege in his New Year message, personally issued, said: “My Fellow Deltans, as we usher in the New Year, I want to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year. I pray for the warmth of God’s love to fill every heart and home. And as we celebrate, I also want to empathise with fellow citizens and residents of our dear State whose patience and forbearance have kept our State peaceful even in the face of undue hardship and deprivation from their entitlement to good governance.

“I believe that we will overcome whatever challenges we faced collectively and individually in the past as citizens and residents of one proud State and as a people.

“As we move into a very important year in our lives as a people; an election year, let us reflect on how to liberate and salvage our dear State, because power belongs to the people. Let us pay more attention to those things that truly unite us and eschew divisive tendencies. Let us pay attention to the issues that will bring about the needed development of the State and not things that will run us down. Let us show understanding towards one another and conduct ourselves in a manner that will set us on the path of progress.

“The State has not been lucky in the electoral choices we have been making since 2007. Those choices have brought about retrogression and backwardness, accompanied by the plunder of our resources, which has impacted negatively on the lives of our people and on our State. Our State resources have been pillaged by persons we elected to superintend our affairs as a people.

“They frittered away our collective patrimony and slowed our progress. It has never been known that a government will receive money on behalf of a State and spend the money without informing the people. This disregard for the citizens, uncommon and unremitting brigandage has become the norm in Delta State, especially in the past seven and half years.

“I believe that the 2023 election offers us a chance to redress the wrongs of governance in Delta State by electing the right and qualified persons into positions of authority to govern our dear State. Our lives and the future of our nation and State will therefore depend on the choices we make.

“We have before us in the March 2023 election, an opportunity and responsibility to take back our State from the hands and control of the people who wasted our resources and betrayed our people. Responsible leadership is needed now, more than at any other time in our history, to provide guidance, hope and inspiration for our collective success.

“Delta State needs to create jobs and opportunities for her people. She wants modern infrastructure: better roads, better schools, better hospitals and improved security. She wants not more of the infamy that has been our lot. We have to get out of this muddle. We need to get out of this ditch and begin the process to chart a pathway for sustained growth and development before it is too late.

“My desire to run is not about me but about the future of our State that has lost her befitting bearing. It is about the desire to transform Delta State into a modern, well-governed and economically stable State. It is not a race about APC and PDP. Fundamentally, this is a race of right versus wrong, and who is right for Delta and who is clearly wrong for Delta State. This race is about competence, about character and courage.

“These are the qualities needed in the next governor of Delta State to repair the damage they have done to our dear State. Look at my track record in the past seven and half years and you will see character, competence and courage.

“My commitment is for us to make good and steady progress that will make our State the envy of all. I look forward to working hard towards achieving a successful and more result-oriented governance, and my focus will be to achieve an economy that is fit for the future and to build a robust and fairer State for everyone. A State that will bring about renewed confidence and pride. I will be governor for all. And every Senatorial District will be treated fairly and equitably.

“Dear Deltans, I recognise that there is a lot of work to be done, and I cannot do it alone without your cooperation and support. I urge all of you to come along with me, as we roll up our sleeves to Build A New Delta.

“I, therefore, appeal to the good people of Delta State to join me and the APC in the task of reorganising and rebuilding our State and returning it to a pre-eminent position among progressive States in Nigeria. We should commit to rebuilding our State through the faithful implementation of the EDGE Agenda of Employment and Empowerment; Development; Good Governance and Enduring Peace and Security.

“So, in the New Year, all patriotic and proud Deltans, must make our individual commitments to vote for APC and its candidates across the State and contribute to rebuilding our State.

“As I welcome everybody into 2023, I pray that the year presents us with greater opportunities for excellence for us and our families.

“I wish all Deltans and indeed all Nigerians a very happy New Year and pledge that I will continue to do all I can to stand up for you”.