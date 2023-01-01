The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Green Chamber in Abuja, Hon. Chief Dr. Thomas Ereyitomi has assured his Warri Federal Constituents of robust representation and attracting more empowerment programmes to Warri federal constituency.

Ereyitomi made the promise in his 2023 new year message addressed to all Warri federal constituents, he reiterated his commitment in making sure the people of Warri get more projects attracted to the three Warri LGAs namely: Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West.

Rep Ereyitomi charged Warri federal constituents to remain peaceful in order to enjoy the dividend of democracy from federal and state government without any hitch attached just as they are feeling the peaceful disposition with several projects and training being organized for upliftment of the lives of the people.

While commending Warri residents for their support in making him to keep representing the people at the House of Reps (National Assembly ) the Warri federal lawmaker appealed to them to sustain their support, even as he appealed to eligible voters to go and collect their PVC and make use of it to exercise their franchise in reelecting him and all PDP candidates at the general poll

Hon. Ereyitomi reassured Warri federal constituents of his extra effort in making laws that will improve on the well being of the people of the three Warri LGAs, adding that by triumphant crossing to 2023 it s going to be plenty celebrations for the people and Nigerians, “therefore I thank God for all that God allowed to be in 2023 that celebration we shall enjoy all our lives in the year” .

He congratulated all Warri federal constituents for another year, Rep Ereyitomi urged the people to remain resolute and focus in exercising their support for him and his party candidates the PDP in the forthcoming elections.