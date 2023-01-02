By Nwafor Sunday

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has challenged the Bishop of Kaduna diocese, Hassan Kukah, to cite examples where Buhari violated the principal of Federal Character.

Kukah had in his Christmas message accused Buhari’s administration of practicing nepotism and violating the principal of Federal Character.

But reacting to the above statement in his article titled: ‘Kukah don’t cook me nonsense’, the presidential spokesperson, opined: “Another allegation. Nepotism, which the priest did not justify. But he spoke of Federal Character, and I challenge him to bring instances of breach. The mistake he makes is to think that all appointments in the land are subject to that constitutional provision. No.

“There are positions that must be filled according to the principles of balance and equity, and those that are subject to presidential prerogatives. President Buhari is a scrupulous one when it comes to obeying the Constitution, and the allegation of nepotism is always a rife one in the country.

“It has trailed every President, and it will most likely always be there. But we expect our priests to be more informed, particularly the highly educated ones. However, some people never see good in other segments of the country, particularly the much vilified Fulani. Pity.

“Bishop Kukah seeks to posture as a friend of the President, whenever he visits the Presidential Villa. And that justifies his jocular future visits to Daura, to collect ‘tithes,’ after the President retires. Well, President Buhari has no enemy. As I wrote recently, he has no malicious bone in his body, and will always cheerfully welcome Kukah.

“But then, we know those who are working for the good of the country, and those who are sowing hate and discord. As William Shakespeare wrote, “Deep malice makes too deep incision.” That was why Fela Anikulapo-Kuti sang; Teacher, don’t teach me nonsense.”