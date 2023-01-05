FOLLOWING the continued killing of innocent Nigerians by police officers, we believe it has become necessary to enforce the already existing mandatory psychological assessment for policemen.

Section 3 (D) of Force Order 237 of the Nigeria Police Force Continuum Matrix, FCM, prohibits police officers from pointing firearms at citizens. Yet, the ugly incidents of killing innocent Nigerians have continued. This blight on the Nigeria Police Force which occur as a result of uncontrolled emotions, corruption and unprofessionalism, among others, is an open threat to national peace and security.

Six years ago, amid wanton increase in killings of innocent Nigerians by police officers, former Inspector- General of Police, Solomon Arase, announced that psychological assessment and drug tests had been included as part of the medical assessment of police officers and persons seeking recruitment into the Force. Arase stressed that any policeman who failed the test would be regarded as psychologically unfit to handle firearms and would be denied access to one.

The need has arisen now to enforce the regular medical checkups, including mandatory psychological assessment of all policemen in the country. This involves a series of tests conducted by a psychologist to gather information about how a policeman thinks, feels, behaves and reacts. It is an important personality test in identifying and picking the best applicant for a job as a police officer.

The assessment is also part of a multi-faceted process that includes a basic abilities test, background investigation, a polygraph examination, physical abilities testing and medical screening. It is an accurate predictor of behaviour and a valuable tool in the hiring process for police officers, which should be required, even after receiving a conditional offer of employment.

While the pre-employment psychological screening does not determine a police officer’s sanity or lack of it, what it does is to assess the candidate’s suitability for the job. The primary goal of the assessment, therefore, is to ensure that the candidate has the psychological fortitude to handle the unique demands of police work.

It cannot be overstated that the Nigeria Police Force is saddled with the responsibility of law enforcement in the country as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Act, and international conventions.

Police officers must exhibit high ethical standards, and the psychological assessment serves as a way to screen out candidates who demonstrate undesirable personality traits. The problem of firearms misuse by Nigerian police officers cannot be allowed to continue unabated.

Every police officer on the streets who carry firearms should not only be well-trained but must also be certified psychologically fit. The time for police reform is now. Adequate provision of security of lives and property for Nigerians is a task that must be done. One way to do it is through the adoption of merit in recruitment process.