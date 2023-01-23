some consultants and participant during the 2-week workshop for 300 Borno teachers organized by NEDC on Monday in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) in partnership with Limo Holdings Nigeria Limited is to train 300 teachers in Borno state.



The two-week capacity training workshop is for teachers in the various primary and junior secondary schools in the state.



Declaring the training sessions open on Monday in Maiduguri, the NEDC’s Managing Director, Mohammed Alkali, represented by Sa’adatu Ahmed Shehu disclosed that; “The Education Endowment Fund (EEF) was to address the poor human development indices and the rising rates of illiteracy and poverty in the Northeast



According to her, the 2018 United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Human Development Report also indicated that the region lags behind in both capital and human resources.



“We are to harness and develop sufficient human resources, including the training of teachers in their various capacities to teach in schools,” she said.



She noted that this could fast track educational infrastructures, as well as the socio-economic development of the region affected by the 13-year Boko Haram insurgency.



Continued; “The Commission and EEF will continue to partner on the training of more teachers under the Teacher Training Programme (TETP).”



“In the first phase, 1, 800 teachers were trained from the six states in the region,” noting that teaches were the most hit in the over a decade terrorism in the three states.



According to her, teachers were seen as the direct agents of Western education.



She, therefore lamented that before the conflict, the teaching capacities of teachers were, however, low and deficient.



“This what informed us to intervene and continue to build up teachers’ capacities across,” she said.



Besides, she added that Gombe, Taraba and Bauchi states require teachers’ training due to the influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



She noted that the influx of displaced persons exerts additional pressure on the educational system in the region.



“The second phase of the training programme was to target 1, 800 participants in the education sector of the region,” she added.



According to her, the teacher trainees comprise 135 classroom teachers, 15 administrators from both the primary and secondary schools in the region.



On the methodologies of teaching, Lawan Bukar of Limo Holdings said that they are six modules comprising language, science, mathematics, classroom management and technology solutions.

Bukar who was the former Registrar at the University of Maiduguri said, “the aim of the workshop is to equip primary school teachers, head teachers and State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB

administrative staff with current knowledge/trends on the teaching-learning of the core subjects

(English Language, Mathematics and Basic Science and Technology), school management,

classroom Management, and technology solutions.

“It is hoped that at the end of the workshop, teachers, and the head teacher will be able to explain,

select and use the appropriate pedagogies for teaching the four Skills of English as second

language to their learners adequately explain the importance of grammar in Language teaching and facilitate language

acquisition in their learners effectively.

“Demonstrate the knowledge grasp of the pedagogies for teaching the four basic language

skills and poetry appreciation and explain what and describe what subject integration in language learning is.

” More so, to explain what science and science technology is appropriate, make the learning of Mathematics meaningful to learners,

assessing learners, use the new trends in teaching Mathematics for effective teaching-learning and for.

“This is in addition to identifying the common errors in teaching Mathematics and avoiding them in their teaching Mathematics-on-hand,

handle difficult topics in the teaching-learning of Mathematics with ease and have to manage schools effectively using appropriate leadership styles, inclusion and inclusive strategies, assessing listening and speaking skills, stress and time management

techniques as well as ICT skills considering the threat of armed conflict environment under which teachers and learners are operating”.



Governor Babagana Zulum, represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Tijjani Lawan urged the participants to be attentive during the two-week capacity building of teachers.



He said that their capacity building to teach in various schools, could also secure the future of both pupils and students in the state.





He said that 150 each of teachers is to be trained from primary and junior secondary schools in Borno state.