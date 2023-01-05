By Gabriel Ewepu

NIGER Delta youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Thursday, hailed a Federal High Court judgment sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, vindicating the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, over false asset declaration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, where they described the judgment as victory for the principle of fairness and justice.

The statement also pointed that the decision by Justice Hassan sends a strong message to security agencies that “they must adhere to the rule of law and not overstep their bounds in their pursuit of investigations. It is crucial that these agencies act within the parameters set forth by the law and respect the rights of individuals.”

In a judgment by Justice M. A. Hassan of the Federal High Court in the Federal Cpaital Territory, Abuja, found that the declaration of assets by Prof. Yakubu was lawful, valid and in compliance with the law and that “he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the Claimant that should all investigate him.”

The statement reads in part, “The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) is pleased to hail the recent judgment by Justice M. A. Hassan, who found that the declaration of assets by Prof Mahmood Yakubu was lawful, valid, and in compliance with the law. This is a victory not only for Professor Yakubu and INEC, but for the principle of fairness and justice in our legal system.

“Overall, the judgment by Justice M. A. Hassan is a triumph for justice and the rule of law. It serves as a reminder that no one is above the law and that all individuals are entitled to fair treatment and due process.

“As young people of the Niger Delta region, we believe that every individual is entitled to due process and the protection of the law. Prof Yakubu’s situation was no different, and we are grateful to see that the legal system has upheld his rights and determined that he cannot be investigated by any of the security agencies listed by the Claimant.

“This decision serves as a reminder that our legal system is one of the pillars of our democracy, and that it is essential for all individuals, regardless of their status or position, to be treated equally under the law.

“We would like to express our appreciation to Justice Hassan for his thorough and fair handling of this case, and we hope to see similar decisions made in the future that protect the rights of all individuals.”

However, the group warned that, “We strongly warn individuals who are attempting to cause trouble and level false allegations against Prof Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to intimidate and coerce him to do their bidding, to stop their irresponsible and harmful actions.

“These baseless and unfounded allegations serve only to distract and disrupt the important work Prof Yakubu is out to accomplish in national interest, hence anybody who wants to use state apparatus to truncate it would be stiffly resisted.

“Those who seek to undermine Prof Yakubu and INEC through their actions are not serving the best interests of our country. They are attempting to sow seeds of doubt and discord, and they are trying to erode the confidence of the Nigerian people in the electoral process. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Trouble makers and those leveling false allegations against the INEC chairman should desist from doing and allow the electoral process to go smoothly as he conducts a free, fair and credible election.”

The also assured that, “We the youth in the Niger Delta region solidly stand with and behind Prof Yakubu and will ensure he accomplishes his national assignment come February 25, 2023.”

Meanwhile, they called on Nigerian youth in the North East, North West, North Central, South East, South West and South South regions of the country “to back Prof Yakubu-led INEC to do the bid of the nation and not corrupt individuals.”