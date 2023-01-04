By Olayinka Ajayi

The Coastal Reinforcement Front has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Mr. Charles Ogunmola as the Executive Director of Projects, at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group said the appointment done is the yearnings of the people.

In a statement, the group’s coordinator, Oluwafemi Imoleayo, on Wednesday noted that Ogunmola’s appointment as Director of Project, in NDDC is a breath of fresh air.

“We are equally pleased with the appointment of Gbenga Edema commissioner, representing Ondo and General Charles Airhiavbere Executive Director Finance.

“The three gentlemen are the finest who can fit in at this time to ensure the development of the Niger Delta.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done the yearnings of the people with the right appointment.

“We appreciate the Minister of Niger Delta, for his impeccable role since the inception of nomination to swearing in. And also commend the Senate through the Senate President for his role through the entire process.

“The joint forces pledge loyalty our undaunted loyalty to ensure the success of their tenure. We are more than excited and call on all the appointees never to forget home. We trust their capacity and believe they will deliver beyond imagination.” He added