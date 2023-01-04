By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Tragedy struck in Ikere-Ekiti, on Monday morning when a middle aged man simply identified as Kehinde slumped and died during an alleged sex romp with a lover at a hotel somewhere in the community.

Multiple sources in Ikere-Ekiti revealed that the deceased, a popular native doctor in the community had lodged in the hotel with his lover, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained.

Vanguard gathered that the said lover was a wife of a cleric in one of the fast growing churches in the town.

According to one of the sources “What I can say is that the man died in the hotel room after having sex with the woman said to be spiritually laced with thunderbolt(Magun)

” The woman raised the alarm after realizing that the man collapsed, the manager of the hotel and some residents raced to the scene and immediately rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ekiti state, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had commenced on the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

Abutu, however added that the woman has been arrested by the police.

In his words, ” Yes, we can confirm the death of the man in one of the hotels at Ikere-Ekiti on Monday. His corpse has been retrieved and deposited at the morgue.

” Let me quickly tell you that the woman in question is with us already as we commence investigations to unravel the cause or otherwise of the man’s death, ” the PPRO said.