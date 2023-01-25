By Juliet Umeh

The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, NDPB, has set up an Accelerated Data Breach Remediation unit to resolve petitions from data subjects.

This is as the agency will Saturday, join the rest of the world to observe 2023 GlobalData Privacy Day.

National Commission and CEO of the NDPB, Dr. Vincent Olatunji said GlobalData Privacy Day is a day set aside to create awareness of fundamental rights and freedoms relating to the privacy of citizens in the data processing ecosystem.

He said: “It is week of intensive focus on awareness creation in the area of data subjects’ rights, capacity building on data governance, data breach remediation among others.

“The Hon. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will flag-off the National Privacy Week, with a press conference on the Global Data Privacy Day.

“The National Privacy Week also coincides with the one year anniversary of the establishment of the Bureau,” he added.