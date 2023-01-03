By Sola Ogundipe

The Management of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has notified the public to stop the purchase and use of a product named Weight Rapid Loss Capsule, manufactured by Ingi Oman,

A notification signed by the management on the Agency’s website, dated December 20, 2022, and titled Public Alert No. 049/2022 – Alert on the UAE health authority warning against consumption of weight loss pills, the Agency , said it was notifying the public that the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) has warned against the use of the Weight Rapid Loss Capsule, due to its potential to cause cancer.

According to the alert: “The product is being -marketed as ‘the most effective weight loss supplemen’ and is being illegally sold through social media platforms like Instagram.

“Result of laboratory analysis showed that the pills contain a banned substance ‘phenolphthalein’, which the US Food and Drug Administration has recognised as unsafe. It further contains microbial growth above the permissible limits.

Phenolphthalein has been found to be toxic to genes as it can cause damage or mutations in the DNA. Studies have also shown its potential carcinogenic risks.

Further, the management noted, “NAFDAC implores consumers to stop the purchase and use of the product. Members of the public in possession of the product should discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office, via [email protected], E-reporting platforms available at www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application for download on android and IOS stores.”