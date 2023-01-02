By Efe Ondjae

The Nigerian Army College Of Nursing, NACON will now be running a Bachelors Degree in Nursing Science, following its affiliation with the University of Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Acting Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Medical, Col. Babatunde- Solebo, at the occasion of the college’s cultural day , to wrap up her student’s week.

He attributed the affiliation with UNILAG for the degree programme in nursing to the success and evolvement of NACON over the years.

He said: years, the College of Nursing has really evolved and the Chief of Army Staff has brought a lot of resources into it. The school has tried enough and we are running a Bachelor degree in Nursing Science , with the University of Lagos.

“The Nigerian Army College of Nursing has also improved the quality of training. It has engaged in physical training and our condition has also improved . In addition the increment of salary for the medical and public sector as approved by the COAS, is an attestation to this the improvement”, Solebo who was the special guest at the occassion, stated

On her part, the Acting Commandant, Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Col Juliana Awuto, explained that the student week was an annual celebration of the College.

She disclosed that this year’s edition was the first time the student week would be given publicity in the media space.

We have the Igbo, Niger Delta, Hausa and the Yoruba coming together with their native food and in their traditional attires as well as their local setting.

” We decided to invite the media this time, to let everyone out there know that NACON is still very much alive”.

The student week witnessed a variety of activities and competitions, among students of the College and from the Lagos State University teaching hospital, LASUCOM .