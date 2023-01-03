A director of My Way Now clothing and branding company, Lateef Olayiwola Awoyemi, recently disclosed that the business has expanded to include all forms of garments such as branded t-shirts, hoodies, jumpers and jackets, bedspreads and tracksuits, as well as accessories and household items including bags and mugs.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vanguard News, Awoyemi who lives in Essex, UK, clarified what was obviously a case of mistaken identity that made some of his global customers believe erroneously that he is an entrepreneur based in Nigeria.

According to him: “I was born in Lagos State, Nigeria, on 14 July 1985, which makes me 37 years old. But my mum, sister and I moved to London when I was 10 years old. In London, we first lived in Peckham where I went to Gloucester Primary School and Warwick Park Secondary School. We then moved to Hackney, East London, where I attended Hamerton Boys School, Kingsland School and then Daniel House School where I did my GCSE.”

For his college, he listed Waltham Forest College, Springboard Hackney College and North East London College in Tottenham Seven Sisters as his alma maters. “I passed all my business studies levels 1, 2 and 3 grades,” he said.

For those who mistook him for a Lagos-based entrepreneur, the My Way Now brand co-founder with the Instagram handle

@mywaynowkammaleekempire, insisted: “I got my own place in Essex area when I was 22 years old, live alone and work as Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) driver for UK supermarkets only. I’ve been an Essex man ever since.”

Aside from being a lorry driver, he is the founder of the KamMaleek Empire.

Giving further insight into his business and the main focus of his My Way Now brand, Awoyemi, who described himself as a “single man and civil co-parent” said: “My Way Now all departments stylish clothing brand provides stylish designs and products. We are presently collaborating with other brands.”