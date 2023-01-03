By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, has revealed his attackers. He said they are not members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ohakin, while narrating his ordeal on Tuesday morning, said: “This goes beyond the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, I must say. These are professionals, well-trained. They are not ordinary people. They were driving a blue colour BMW 5-series car, brand new. They came to kill me.

“I don’t know what this is all about. It is becoming terrible. Won’t people come home again? Are we going to stay in Owerri and Abuja permanently without coming back to our communities?” the former governor mourned”.

Recall that gunmen numbering over ten on Monday attacked the convoy of the former Imo state governor, killing about four security orderlies.

Ohakin and his two children escaped death by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle they were into.

IPOB has been accused of several crimes in the south-east region. They have been accused of killing, kidnapping and raping women in the region.

Ohakim seems to be the first public figure that has exonerated them from the alleged crime.