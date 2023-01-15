By Ayo Onikoyi

It was all fun and excitement as UncutXtra Magazine launched the maiden edition of its Award Night and 10th edition Launch in Lagos. The event which is set aside to recognise the resilience and hard-work of notable Nigerian entertainers whose works have made an immense impact in the growth of the Nigerian Entertainment industry.

The CEO of Creatrix Empire and founder of the Uncut Xtra magazine, Emmanuel Alade, in his speech commended the efforts and impacts of those who have immensely committed their energy and time to promoting Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He stated that “UncutXtra Magazine would continue to show utmost support and advocacy to personalities who have proven to be of influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.”

Present at the event were the likes of Nigeria’s popular actor, content creator and activist Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo also known as Mr Macaroni, Ex BB Naija Housemate and cover star of the UncutXtra Magazine 10th edition, Hermes Iyele, and talented Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Magixx who won the award for the “Next Rated Artist of the Year.”

Other celebrity guests include Saga Adeolu who won the award for the “Best Content Creator Of The Year; content creators, Double Ds Twins, Sam Speedy, Vibe Doctor, and Diiadem who received two awards for the “Beauty Influencer of the Year” and the “Best Dressed For The Day”. There were skit-makers like Iya Mufu, Baba Alariya, Realsophy who won the award for the “Next Rated Comedian of the Year” and several other notable entertainers.