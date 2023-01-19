By Biodun Busari
Yemi Cregx hails from Ekiti but resides in Lagos, Nigeria. He is one of the housemates in the ongoing BBTitans.
Born on March 20, 1992, Yemi Cregx is a 30-year-old fashion influencer, content creator, and model. He is the first Mr University Africa and ex-Mr Ideal Nigeria runner-up.
Read also:
[Video]: Yemi Cregx, Khosi thrill viewers with another kiss
BBTitans: Meet Khosi, 25-yr-old South African journalist, model, fitness expert
Obidients criticise Adamu Garba for begging youths to vote Tinubu
Yemi Cregx is a social media personality with a considerable audience across different platforms. He shares pictures about modelling, fashion, and lifestyle on Instagram.
Yemi Cregx and a South African housemate, Khosi are romantically attracted to each other as they’ve kissed twice.