Mmeli is from Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa. He was born in 1994. He’s a content creator model and content producer.

A versatile individual, Mmeli lives in South Africa and is the seventh housemate in the BBTitan house. He admits that he is a committed bachelor who would contribute street smarts to the program.

Mmeli is fearless and street-smart, with a mischievous streak. He has no issues with what others think about him.

Mmeli has a dash of mischief and is street savvy and fearless. He doesn’t care what people say about him. He enjoys going out and is committed to the bachelor life.

The model and content creator is from the ‘Brow.’ She has a naughty streak and doesn’t care what people say about him. He enjoys going out and is committed to the bachelor life.

He claims he loves to party and is devoted to his bachelor’s lifestyle.