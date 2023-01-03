By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United are lining up an offer worth around £53million to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The Old Trafford side are in the market for a striker in the January transfer window following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo that has left a gap in the attacking options for coach Erik ten Hag.

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix is one forward who has been linked with a loan move to Old Trafford, while Marcus Thuram is also a target.

However, Muani who had a stellar outing for France at the World Cup with cameo performances, is now reported as a player the Premier League giants are looking at.

French outlet L’Equipe claims United are prepared to offer £53m for the 24-year-old who Ten Hag wants to sign in the current window.

Muani only joined Frankfurt last summer and is keen to stay at the club until the end of the season.