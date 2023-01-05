By Biodun Busari

A drunk man has been reported to Delhi police in India for urinating on a fellow female passenger in the business class of an Air India flight in November 2021 and left without facing any action.

The woman, who suffered the humiliation was in her seventies according to Indian media reports on Wednesday.

Weeks after the incident, Air India filed a case and recommended that the unruly passenger be placed on the no-fly list, according to The Indian Express.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought a report from the airline into the incident that was disclosed after the woman wrote to the group chairman of Air India, N Chandrasekaran.

“We shall take action against those found negligent,” said the regulator.

According to the report, the incident happened on November 26, when the drunk passenger allegedly unzipped and urinated on the septuagenarian woman in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

The incident occurred when the lights had been dimmed after a meal.

After urinating, the man allegedly kept exposing himself and did not move until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

The woman lodged a complaint to the crew and told them her clothes, shoes and bag were soaked in urine.

What the crew could offer was to allegedly give her a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available.

After the flight landed in Delhi, the passenger allegedly left without facing any action for his egregious behaviour.

The woman was disappointed at the airline’s handling of the incident, and decided to write to Chandrasekaran the next day describing what she called the “most traumatic flight I have ever experienced.”

“I am writing to express my deep disappointment regarding the appalling incident that occurred during my business class trip on flight AI102 (commencing in NY, JFK yesterday 26th November at 12.30 pm, and arriving this afternoon in New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at approximately 1.30 pm).

“This has been the most traumatic flight that I have ever experienced. During the course of the flight, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off, I was getting ready to sleep, and another passenger walked to my seat completely inebriated.

“He unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose me to his private parts. The passenger sitting next to me asked him to return to his seat. He did not respond immediately, but after a few moments left the area,” she said in the letter.

Air India has now filed a police complaint against the man. “Air India constituted an internal committee and recommended to put the male passenger on the ‘no-fly list’. The matter is under a government committee and a decision is awaited,” sources said.