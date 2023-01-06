Manchester United will be back in action on Friday when they take on Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils have been on an imperious form recently as Erik Ten Hag has been able to steady the tumultous ship the club was rocked in when the season started.

United are coming into the FA Cup clash on the back of 3-0 win over Bournemouth while Everton got their season plummeted further with a crushing defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Even though Man United are going to give a hard fight for the league till the end, the brighter chance of a silverware this season lies in cup competions like the FA cup, therefore, they will be all out to ensure Everton do not stand in their way to cup glory.

For Everton, it could be a make-or-break game for Frank Lampard, whose fate could be sealed with the outcome of the clash against Manchester United. The Toffees have not registered a win since their victory over Crystal Palace back in October last year. And Lampard is under tremendous pressure to deliver.

They already lost once against the Red Devils on their home turf when Cristiano Ronaldo was on the score sheet. And Everton will be gunning for an unlikely victory over Manchester United on Friday night.

Team News

For Manchester United, Antony is back in training after missing the Premier League win over Bournemouth, but Donny van de Beek is potentially facing a lengthy period on the sidelines following his nasty injury in that game.

Anthony Martial is expected to be fit after overcoming a slight knock.

With Martin Dubravka no longer at the club after he was recalled by Newcastle, David de Gea is expected to keep his usual place in goal rather than be rotated.

Everton, on the other hand, will be without James Garner as well as Nathan Patterson who is ruled out for six weeks after a knee ligament problem suffered against Brighton, not to forget, Andros Townsend who is also on the sidelines.

Amadou Onana should be back following a one-game suspension. Yerry Mina is also likely to be available after overcoming illness, but Anthony Gordon is still a doubt for the same reason and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is struggling with fatigue.

Lampard will have to decide whether he goes all in for the FA Cup to get some respite from the Premier League, or rotates his team to rest key starters for what is now another relegation fight. The Toffees boss went with three centre-backs against Manchester City and could do again.

Key Stats

Everton have managed just one victory in their last 29 visits to Old Trafford in all competitions.

Everton’s all four eliminations in the third round have come up against Premier League sides.

Frank Lampard is yet to lose a match in the FA Cup against Manchester United having won twice and drawn one as a player and even eliminated them in the semifinal in 2019/20.

Manchester United have only crashed out from FA Cup third round two times in 37 appearances.

This will be the first third-round meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup.