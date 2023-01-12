Manchester United have reached an agreement with Besiktas to sign forward Wout Weghorst.

Besiktas are set to pocket €3million (£2.6m) fee (€2.8m guaranteed and €200,000 in bonuses) from the deal with the Dutch forward to join on loan from Burnley.

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal on his Twitter page on Thursday. Wout Weghorst to Manchester United, here we go! All conditions revealed on Tuesday are confirmed: Man Utd pay €3m to Besiktas then sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley 🚨🔴 #MUFC



🛫 Understand Weghorst will fly to Manchester today to undergo medical tests and then sign contracts. pic.twitter.com/99TPoRuo67 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2023

Werghost is expected to fly to Manchester on Thursday to undergo medicals to complete the move to Old Trafford.

According to reports, the Dutchman has already cleared out his locker and said goodbye to his teammates and should complete his move to Old Trafford imminently.

The 6ft 6in striker has nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas this season and scored what proved to be the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kasimpasa.