Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has been tipped as the favourite to replace Everton manager, Frank Lampard, at Goodison Park.

According to talkSPORT, Lampard is on the verge of being fired as Everton coach following Everton’s woeful form so far this season.

The report noted that Rooney, who is the manager of Major League Soccer club DC United, is the favourite to take over from Lampard at Everton.

This is coming on the heels of Everton’s Premier League 4-1 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday night.

Lampard walked off the pitch with his head bowed as fans booed him and the players.

Everton have now won just one of their last ten Premier League games.

The Toffees will drop into the relegation zone if they fail to win their next Premier League match against Southampton.