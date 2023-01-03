By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United extended their winning run in all competitions to six games with a comfortable win over Bournemouth on Tuesday in the Premier League.

Summer signing Casemiro opened the scoring in the 23rd minutes as he connected to a Christian Eriksen free-kick with a sublime volley to put Erik ten Hag’s side ahead half way through the first half.

United then increased their lead four minutes into the second half as Luke Shaw found the back of the bet after a cut-back from Alejandro Garnacho.

Marcus Rashford completed the rout in the 86th minutes when he tapped into an empty net off a Bruno Fernandes pass to score in a three successive Old Trafford league games for the first time.

With the win, United remain in fourth but now joined with third-placed Newcastle on 35 points.