By Miftaudeen Raji

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has warned people, particularly the healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for diphtheria.

The Centre issued the warning in an advisory statement on Friday.

It stated, “Healthcare workers should maintain a high index of suspicion for diphtheria i.e., be vigilant and look out for symptoms of diphtheria.

“Individuals with signs and symptoms suggestive of diphtheria should isolate themselves and notify the local government area (LGA), state disease surveillance officer (DSNO), or the NCDC through our toll-free line (6232),” it added.

The advisory further stated, “Close contacts with a confirmed case of diphtheria should be closely monitored given antibiotics prophylaxis and started on diphtheria antitoxin treatment when indicated.

“All healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists, support staff, etc.) with higher exposure to cases of diphtheria should be vaccinated against diphtheria,” it added.

Recall that while the agency is responding to the situation, the disease has reportedly left about 25 persons dead in the North-Western state, according to the NCDC.

To reduce the risk of contracting the disease, the NCDC has however advised Nigerians to ensure their children are fully vaccinated with three (3) doses of the pentavalent vaccine as recommended in the childhood immunisation schedule.

According to the NCDC, diphtheria is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Corynebacterium species which affects the throat, nose, and sometimes, skin.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, red eyes, neck swelling, and difficulty breathing.