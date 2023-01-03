The former governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2019 governorship election, Chief David Lyon has drummed support for the presidential standard-bearer of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Lyon who is the Deputy Director of Contact and Mobilization Directorate South- South APC-PCC solicited support for Tinubu.

While acknowledging the support APC received from the people of Ogboinbiri in the 2019 gubernatorial elections, Lyon appealed for the same support in the course of the 2023 elections.

“This is an election year in our country, and as a party man, I want to remind you of the re-election of your own son, Hon. Preye Oseke, in the National Assembly, and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress. Not forgetting to mention the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I urge all and sundry of this kingdom to do the same as 2019 for the All Progressives Congress APC,” he said.

In Adagababiri where he visited Paramount ruler and Amadaowei of Adagbabiri, HRH Alaowei Broadrick Oki recalled the support APC received from the community during the 2019 governorship elections, commended them for the feat.

Lyon however noted that he is not in the community to campaign but on a condolence visit to Capt Matthew Karimo who lost his wife.