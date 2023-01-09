The Labour Party (LP) on Monday released a list of nominated Zonal Coordinators for contacts, mobilisation and grassroots engagement for the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

The party’s National Chief Mobiliser, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council (LPPCC), Mr Olawale Okunniyi, made this known in Lagos.

Okunniyi said the appointment was in continuation of strengthening its campaign machinery for the 2023 General Elections.

He said the party appointmented three zonal coordinators for Grassroots Mobilisation; Contacts & Mobilisation; and Special Duties for the six geo-political zones of the country.

The official said the directorate had appointed Mr Adewole Egbodofo as the Zonal Coordinator, Special Duties in charge of the South-West Zone.

“Mr Adewole Egbodofo was born to Mr Simeon Egbodofo, an accomplished teacher, popularly known as ‘Baba Fonen (Phonetics) from Ode Ajagba and Mrs Janet Egbodofo.

“Adewole Egbodofo had both his primary and secondary school education in Okitipupa before proceeding to the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State.

“He also attended the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, for training on Banking and Finance respectively, “he added.

Okunniyi said Egbodofo had over 20 years of cognate experience in Finance and Banking, having worked in First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Providus Bank Plc and other financial institutions.

He said Egbodofo was passionate about the need for the overthrow of those he described as members of the ‘Ruiners Generation’, who had looted the country into a coma.

The official said Egbodofo was also an internationally-acclaimed advocate of Ballot Box Revolution.