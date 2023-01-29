•Says playing for Super Eagles his best decision ever

Atalanta striker, Ademola Lookman has said that it was his decision, and not that of his parents, to switch his international allegiance from England to Nigeria.

Born in London to parents of Nigerian descent, Lookman was eligible to represent the two football-loving countries.

The Charlton Athletic product even played for England at the youth level, the highlight of which was winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017.

Lookman, however, decided to play internationally for Nigeria, when on March 25, 2022, he made his Super Eagles debut in a scoreless draw with Ghana during a World Cup qualifier.

And Lookman, who has been doing well for Atalanta, said that it was a well-thought-out decision influenced by his desire to build an international career. The 26-year-old said wearing the famous green-white kit is the best step he has taken in his career.

“It was nothing to do with my parents because they wouldn’t really tell me to go here or there,” Lookman told The Times.

“I wanted to build a career internationally. The decision was something that I thought about for a long time before making. To play for Nigeria is an honour first of all and the best decision I ever made. I’m happy I made it.”