By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Darwin Nunez would be available for selection against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The German tactician verified with a simple “yes” when he was asked about Nunez’s availability.

The Uruguayan was excluded from Liverpool’s 3-0 league loss to Brighton last weekend due to injury and also missed The FA cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

On Saturday afternoon, 9th-position Liverpool will face 10th-position Chelsea in a clash for European spots as both sides have lost momentum to become champions of England, the battle for European spots is still open with less than 20 matches to the end of the season.

Away from home, the Blues are winless in five Premier League games (drawn two, lost three), their longest run since September to December 2015 (seven).

Mykhailo Mudryk could become the first Ukrainian to score on his Premier League debut and is the ninth Ukrainian in the league also the second in Chelsea since Shevchenko.

This is going to be Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game as a professional coach since he began his career in Germany in 2001.