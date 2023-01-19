FULL TIME: Riyadh All-Stars 4-5 PSG

90+3 Goaalllll!!!!! Talisca pull a goal back for Riyadh.

90′ 4 minutes added on.

89′ Riyadh comes close to getting a fourth but shot just breeze past the goal bar.

84′ Free-kick played but inches away from goal with goal-kick for a pretty comfortable PSG side.

83′ Riyadh are not going down with a fight. They win a freekick close the penalty area.

77′ Goal!!!!!! Hugo Ekitike make it 5. At this point, there seems to be no way back for Riyadh.

69′ Vitinha with a long-range volley to beat the Riyadh goalkeeper who seemed to come off his line but the goalkeeper was aware to avert any danger for his side

68′ Donnarumma called to action again with a shot parried to deny Riyadh an equalizer

63′ Riyadh still launching attacks for an equalizer but have their shot saved by incoming Gianluigi Donnarumma

61′ Neymar, Mbappe, Messi, Navas also get substituted

60′ Ronaldo is substituted at the hour mark to the cheers of fans.

59′ Goal!!!! Mbappe converts from the spot! Riyadh 3-4 PSG

58′ Penalty for PSG

56′ Goal!!! Riyadh equalizes for the third time! Hyu Son Jang the goalscorer. 3-3

55′ Danger for PSG as Ronaldo stands over a close-range free-kick. He takes it but cleared off by the PSG defence.

53′ Ramos!!!! Goal! A tap-in from Ramos off an Mbappe assist gives PSG the lead once again in the game.

51′ Mbappe cut in to the right and fires to the left corner his trademark shot but punched away by the busy Riyadh goalkeeper.

47′ Messi through on goal but his shot is saved by the Riyadh goalkeeper. However, the referee calls for offside.

45′ The second half underway with Riyadh resuming proceedings from the spot.

============================================================

HT: Riyadh 2-2 PSG

45+5′ Ronaldooooooooooo!!!! The Portuguese draws level for Riyadh.

45+2′ Ronaldo with a close-range free kick but b

45+1′ Neymar steps up to take but saved by the Riyadh goalkeeper. Scoreline remains: Riyadh 1-2 PSG

45′ Penalty for PSG.

44′ Mbappe with a close-range chance for PSG but saved by the Riyadh goalkeeper as PSG keeps mounting pressure for a third goal.

41′ Goal!!!! Marquinhos scores the second for PSG off an assist from Mbappe.

39′ Red card for PSG! Juan Bernat gets sent off as the last man for bringing down a Riyadh player.

33′ Ronaldo steps up and converts! Messi 1-1 Ronaldo

31′ Penalty for Riyadh! Ronaldo jumps high to connect to a cross in the box but clashed with Navas in goal, and the referee points to the spot.

24′ Mbappe with a dashing run into the box after being put through on goal and he converts the chance, but the linesman’s flag is up for an offside.

17′ Mbappe gets past his marker and fired in a low cross across goal but Neymar fails to get the end of the cross.

15′ Neymar with a shot inside the box but kept away by the Riyadh goalkeeper as PSG continue to search for a second goal.

14′ Free-kick from the left hand side of Riyadh attack, swung in but failed to connect to the men in the box as the ball rolled out for a goal-kick.

11′ Another save from Navas to deny Riyadh from pulling an equalizer.

8′ Riyadh with a counter attack at the PSG defence but got snuffed out by Sergio Ramos at the backline for PSG.

5′ Ronaldo with the first attempt at goal for Riyadh but his shot got parried comforably by the PSG goalkeeper, Keylor Navas

3′ Goal!!!!!! Messi! The Argentine opens the scoring in the game with a close-range shot that beat the goalkeeper in goal for Riyadh All-Stars.

1′ We’re underway in Riyadh

==========================================================

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi square up in an exhibition match between Riyadh All-Stars and Paris Saint Germain in what might be the last match between the two football greats.

This will be the first time Ronaldo will be playing since his record-breaking move to Al-Nassr.

Messi also will be playing for the first time in the Middle East since his World Cup glory with Argentina in December.

Follow me Efosa Taiwo for live updates…