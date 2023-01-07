…Says Nigeria needs mentally, physically fit leaders

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to cooperate with Labour Party to destroy killer structures both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, bragged over.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to take back the country from sick, old and tired veterans with sense of entitlement by voting him and Baba Datti-Ahmed in the February 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the presidential rally held at Freedom Park, Osogbo on Saturday, Obi said the parties that brag of structures can only point to killings, insecurity, intermittent strikes by University lecturers as major achievement, hence, Nigerians must change the narratives.

“Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job, it is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today, all these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structure, but these structure have crippled Nigeria, I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria, we want Nigeria to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in IDP camp, we don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.

“We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs, we will change Nigeria from consuming country to a producing one.

“These people kept on bragging that they have structures, yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state, youths are unemployed, we will change these challenges”.

While charging Nigerians not to vote based on religion or ethnic sentiments, he stressed that the country needs mentally and physically fits leaders to pull it out of the present quagmire.

He also charged Nigerians to collect money from those who stole the country’s money and vote them out of power for Nigeria to be prosperous.

“Those that have structures have stolen our money, we will fight corruption, myself and my Vice, we have our own business that we make money before we come into the government, we have never stole any money from from anyone till date.

“They are going to give you money on Election Day, collect the money and vote them out. We will end the plan to turn Nigerians to beggar because we will make the county work this time.

“Myself and Datti are young and very fit. We can run around for hours to ensure that Nigeria works again. The country at this time need mentally and physically fits leaders to salvage it from present challenges,” he added.

While addressing the gathering, Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure urged Nigerians that are yet to pick their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, to do so before deadline, stressing that changing the Nigerian narratives without PVC is impossible.