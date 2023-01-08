By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to work with them in destroying killer-structures over which the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, and its predecessor, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, brag.

He also stressed the need for Nigerians to take back the country from sick, old and tired politicians with a sense of entitlement by voting for him and his running mate, Baba Datti-Ahmed in the February 2023 presidential election.

He made the appeal at the presidential rally held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, yesterday.

Obi said the parties that brag of structures can only point to killings, insecurity, intermittent strikes by university lecturers as major achievements.

He said: “Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job, it is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today.

“All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structure, but these structure have crippled Nigeria.

“I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria, we want Nigerians to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria.

“We don’t want Nigerians to be in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp. We don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.

“We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs, we will change Nigeria from a consuming country to a producing one.

“These people keep bragging that they have structures, yet they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state, youths are unemployed, we will change these challenges.”

While charging Nigerians not to vote based on religion or ethnic sentiments, he said that the country needs mentally and physically fits leaders to pull it out of the present quagmire.

He also charged Nigerians to collect their money from those who stole them and vote them out of power.