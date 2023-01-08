Leeds United escaped being dumped out of the FA Cup after coming from behind to claim a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Sunday.

Cardiff who are placed 20th in the Championship netted twice in the first-half with goals by Jaden Philogene and Sheyi Ojo putting them in a comfortable first half lead given Leeds United a field day to pull a comeback.

Leeds, after several attacks launched at their hosts, found the first answer they wanted in the 65th minute when substitute Rodrigo headed in from close range to pull a goal back for the visitors.

They then had the chance to double their lead but Rodrigo saw his penalty saved by Jak Alnwick.

Then, just as the home side appeared to claim another famous victory over Leeds – 21 years after doing so at the same stage over the then-Premier League leaders – Perkins, in added time, found the back of the net from close range to ensure they were still alive in the competition.