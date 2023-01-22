By Funmi Komolafe

We give God all the glory for he has seen us through the first half of January 2023. To the glory of God we are moving to greater heights this year in Jesus name.

If we have a deep reflection of the events of last year or even this year, we would have numerous reasons to appreciate the Almighty God with thanksgiving.

Truth is we cannot thank God enough for his mercies and unconditional love for us.

However, as human beings we have goals that we want to achieve and this varies from one person to another.

For some, it is how to have our social status elevated. For others it is to move from spinsterhood, to a married life yet for others, they want career enhancement.

For others, what matters is good health. They just want to be healed. For some couples, the main prayer is that cries of a baby or babies be heard in their homes this year.

As Christians, we were taught to make our request known to God with prayer.

Why do we pray? It’s because we know that our God is able to meet all our needs.

That is Faith.

The Holy Bible already tells us in Hebrews 11 vs.6 ( KJV): “ But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”.

Do you know that though we know that God is merciful, the one that needs a miracle but show some degree of seriousness?

A true Christian should be ready to make personal sacrifice to get a miracle.

Jesus Christ paid the price for the salvation that we claim today.

Therefore, you and I must be ready to sacrifice something to get something.

Fasting and prayers are a part of the sacrifice we need to get a miracle.

At the beginning of the year, many churches declare fasting and prayer.

Brethren, resolve to labour in prayers and fasting to receive the favour of God that will usher in your miracle.

Why? Essentially to move us closer to God in the Spirit.

A true Christian is likely to hear the voice of God through the Holy Spirit while fasting.

Acts 13 vs. 3-4: “ So after they had fasted and prayed, they placed their hands on them and sent them off. The two of them, sent on their way by the Holy Spirit, went down to Seleucia and sailed from there to Cyprus”.

Do you know that if you have to do something about infertility physically, the Holy Spirit can direct you on the steps to take? The Holy Spirit speaks. By the grace of God, the Holy Spirit will speak to your situation as you commit yourself to fasting and prayers in Jesus name.

Other reasons for fasting as stated in the Holy Bible include, seeking the face of the Lord for forgiveness and repentance with the confession of our sins.

Fasting is also seen as a means to strengthen prayer.

When we fast, we subdue the needs of the body to spiritual authority.

Ezra 8 vs. 23: “ So we fasted and besought our God for this: and he was intreated of us”.

Simply put, fasting is a sign of seriousness that God does not brush aside. It reinforces our prayers.

Fasting and prayer, may also be used to seek God’s deliverance from the forces of darkness especially people who would not want to see us fulfill destiny.

When Esther and the Jews were confronted with a powerful enemy in Haman who wanted to exterminate the Jews. Esther called for fasting.

Esther 4 vs. 16 “ Go gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink three days, night or day” I also and my maidens will fast likewise; and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according the law: and if I perish, I perish”.

Fasting and Prayer broke protocols for the Jews and Esther, she found favour with the King and she and the Jews saw the end of Haman who wanted to exterminate them.

Brethren, as you resolve to go into fasting and prayer, the Lord will show you mercy and you will overcome whatever challenge troubles you in Jesus name.

The period of fasting when we abstain from eating and drinking is a means of spiritual empowerment that makes us to resist temptation.

Fasting is a quick way to connect with the Holy Spirit. It also helps us to overcome difficult challenges.

The story of the boy that was attacked by a lunatic spirit that threw him into fire and the disciples could not cure is recorded in Matthew 17 vs. 14- 21.

Let’s consider verses 19-21: “ Then came the disciples to Jesus apart, and said, Why could not we cast him out?

And Jesus said unto them in verse 21: “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting”.

In other words, difficult challenges can only be subdued with prayers and fasting.

Our Lord Jesus fasted for 40 days and 40 nights.

As a Christian, you are familiar with the story of fasting and prayer by our Lord Jesus and how the devil came to tempt him with food but he resisted all temptations of the devil because he was spiritually empowered.

Matthew 4 vs. 1-11. For our purpose, we’ll consider verses 10 & 11 ( KJV): “ Then saith Jesus unto him, Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve”.

Beyond the spiritual results, fasting is good for our health.

It helps us to eat healthy and shed weight among others.

Brethren, do you know that God wants us to fast?

Our authority is found in Joel 2 vs. 12&13: “ Therefore also now, saith the LORD, turn ye even to me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning:

And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the LORD your God: for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth him of the evil”.

When we fast, we are able to pour out our hearts to the Lord as Hannah did in Shiloh.

Hannah fasted and poured out her heart to the Lord in prayer.

Our evidence is found in 1st Samuel vs. 8: 10& 11 Verse 8: “ Then said Elkanah her husband to her, Hannah, why weepest thou? and why eatest thou not? and why is thy heart grieved? am not I better to thee than ten sons”?

That was Elkanah to his wife Hannah. Let’s see what Hannah did after she denied herself food and drinks.

Verses 10 &11: “ And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore.

And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look in the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head”.

You know the rest of the story, Hannah gave birth to Samuel.

Sister, as you wait upon the LORD in fasting and prayer, you will soon carry your Samuel in your own hands in Jesus name.

God loves fasting and those who fast have a great reward for it.

You do not necessarily have to wait till your church declares it.

Choose your own time and pray fervently to get your miracle.

Fear not, Jesus reigns.