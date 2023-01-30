The peak of happiness for every land asset owner is when they are allocated their plot(s) of land. This is also of high importance for us at Land Republic as we aim to give happiness in return for the trust of investing with us.

Land Republic, a leading Real Estate company in Lagos, recently allocated its fast-selling estate, “Epe Boulevard” to customers. The allocation was met with cheers and applause from customers who were thrilled to see the value of their investment. The event was also graced by real estate experts, surveyors, and realtors.

Addressing the customers and the attendees at the opening of the allocation event, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Victor Adegbile re-emphasized the importance of making smart investment choices­— “it is one thing to invest in real estate, it is another thing to make smart investment choices your future will forever be grateful to you for.”

“We are even happier to physically allocate this land because we trust the profitable returns and even the comfort (free from land grabber’s tussle) it will bring for our customers,” he added.”

While fielding questions on the details of the land, its legalities, and profitability, the Co-founder explained the authentic and necessary documentation for which the land is fully registered. “To make it easier, we do the whole work to reduce the burden of acquiring all these documents and give them to our customers at better “pocket-friendly” prices.

“On sustainability and profitability, Epe Boulevard is located in the heart of Epe, estimated to give 200%-500% in the next 5 years. With this knowledge, the question should be, “how can I invest more?”

He further established that “because of these massive opportunities in Epe, there has never been a better time to buy Land in Epe than now. Our clients can easily invest in the ongoing project, one of the first and biggest Eco-friendly Smart city, Vert City— it is already fast selling, so now is the best time to invest and build more wealth for the future.”

In the middle of allocation galore, one of the excited customers showed so much satisfaction on seeing the land, “I am very happy to know I am investing in my future and my children’s future,” he said.

“Buying land from Land Republic is a dream of many. I am glad I have achieved that dream,” another customer expressed with a big smile. He also added that his expectations were exceeded, “Seeing my land physically is the highlight of the whole buying process, which has finally cleared my doubt; I promise to buy more, ” he stressed.

Another customer, Mr. Fortune, who has invested millions in buying Land from Land Republic, was physically present for the first time at the allocation event. “I am excited to meet the management of Land Republic for the first time, and seeing the plots of land I ordered is what they gave me. I am truly happy,” he said excitedly.

“To be honest, I can fully recommend my friends and the general public. In a time where there are many scams in the Real Estate industry, I am glad Land Republic is setting the pace right when it comes to integrity,” he added.

Toward the end of the allocation, customers received property documents (letter of allocation, Deed of Assignment, and survey plan), special packages, refreshments, and branded Land Republic wear.