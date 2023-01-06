.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Singer and politician, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky-W has claimed his campaign posters are being vandalized by the opposition party. However, Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, on new media has countered his claim.

The musician who is vying to represent the Eti-Osa federal constituency in the house of representatives under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) took to his social media handle on Friday to share a video of his posters being destroyed.

In the footage, a man is seen stripping roadside posters with a spray.

Alleging that the vandalization was carried out by the opposition party, Banky W wrote:

“Evidence of what our opponents are doing to oppress our efforts.. but no matter how they try to tear us down, we get back up and keep going,”

Banky W, while speaking in the footage, argued that his rivals can only try to bring him down but they will be “unsuccessful”.

“They can only try to bully and suppress us but it will not work. It is unfair, but it will be unsuccessful. Stand with us. Fight with us. Enough is enough,” he said.

“We have an election to win. Victory now loading,”

“We instructed our ppl to not deface public property. But when we put boards & banners, overnight their boys remove them. All we want is a level playing field. Drive around Eti-Osa and tell us what happened to all our boards? We had the most in the area. Now, you barely find any.” Evidence of what our opponents are doing to oppress us… but no matter how many times they tear us down, we get back up and we keep going.

They should be ashamed. But it is well. Victory now loading.#BetaDeyCome #itispossiBle #WeMove

Please share. pic.twitter.com/lF94PEadct— Banky Wellington (@BankyW) January 6, 2023

In a latest development, Jubril Gawat, the senior special assistant (SSA) to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor, on new media, has countered Banky W’s claim.

In a Twitter post, Sanwo-Olu’s spokesperson said the actor was not the only politician affected.

He wrote: “CITIZENS REPORT: From the exact Location, ALL Posters were removed irrespective of Political Parties. Keep Lagos Clean.”

Gawat shared a video in which “all the posters irrespective of the political parties were removed” but he did not give reasons for the removal. CITIZENS REPORT: From the exact Location, ALL Posters were removed irrespective of Political Parties. Keep Lagos Clean. https://t.co/kzYB8gnOs0 pic.twitter.com/eGssaYFyXw— Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) January 6, 2023