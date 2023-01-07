

By BOLUWAJI OBAHOPO, LOKOJA

The Kogi State Government has issued a query to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, over his failure to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during the President’s December 29, 2022 visit to the state.

The state government said the traditional ruler was disloyal and disrespectful to the offices of President Buhari and Governor Bello, adding that Ibrahim exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land to “disrepute”.

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, who is the Vice President of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs, is the Paramount ruler of all Egbira people in Kogi Central Senatorial district where the governor’s also hailed from.

President Buhari was in the state to inaugurate some projects including the new palace of the Ohinoyi, which was built by Governor Bello.

The letter of query dated January 5, 2023, and addressed to the monarch, said the action of Ohinoyi portends “grave danger to the security of the state and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.”

The letter signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs, Enimola Eniola, on behalf of the Kogi State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, read: “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered Royal Father of your status.

“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on 29th December, 2022 to commission landmark projects executed by our dear Governor, His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Bello.

“In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the President at the designated venue rightly approved by the Executive Governor of the State.

“It might interest you to note that official courtesy demands that when a personality of a President occupying the highest office in the land is visiting or even passing through the State, the Governor and top Public Officers including topmost Traditional Rulers are expected to receive him as a mark of respect for him and the Office he occupies.

“It is on record that in time past, Topmost Traditional Rulers including the President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs do receive the Governor of the State on his return from critical missions undertaken on behalf of the State. But, you have chosen to disdain the office of the Executive Governor, and this time, you did it with effrontery before the number one citizen of Nigeria.

“This action of yours is an act of insubordination and disloyalty to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, and the entire Ebira nation as a whole. It portends grave danger to the security of the State and laying bad precedence for Traditional Institution of the State.

“In view of the above, I have been directed to request you to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for these acts of insubordination and disloyalty. Oral explanations may be required from you when a panel is set up to study your case.

“It is expected that you will accord priority to the content of this letter, Your Royal Majesty,” the state government noted.