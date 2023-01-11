Mzee George Francis

By Biodun Busari

An aged Kenyan man, Mzee George Francis has appealed to President William Ruto to get him justice over his illegal detention court case that has lasted 34 years.

Francis has been seeking compensation from Eldoret High Court in Kenya over an allegation of stealing money from the Protestant Churches Medical Association levelled against him, a Kenyan online newspaper, the Star reports.

The old man said he had suffered injustice at the hands of the group for over three decades including the seizure of all his properties and being arrested and jailed at the Kamiti maximum prison for four years.

Another calamity that befell Francis was the death of his wife which he believed happened as a result of his suffering.

The report said he is now a depressed man at his home in Maliki, Bungoma county.

Francis claimed his vehicles were taken by some unnamed influential officers during Daniel Moi’s regime when he was arrested.

In his case, at the High Court, he has sued the Attorney General, the Directorate of public prosecution, the inspector general of police, Christopher Wanjala, the Protestant churches medical association and the Christian Health Association of Kenya.

He alleged that the respondents are behind his arrest and incarceration for four years, but was later released after his appeal at the court of appeal succeeded.

“I was in Kamiti prison for four years, I saw people being tortured and life there was not bearable it was very hard, tough and we really suffered,” Francis said.

The case is at the Eldoret High court under civil suit number 2 of 1998.

He had lost a Peugeot 404 matatu body build pickups KRZ900, KSB 151, KSD392 and his brother’s vehicle KSD 059 Mersey Ferguson 174.4 registration KSB 515 with its implements.

Among the things also lost were three disc ploughs, a harrow and a trailer ZA 4150 and the following sets of assorted Library books with cabinets.

He told the local newspaper that he had tried all he could to get his car back but was futile despite the high court order.

“How will you feel if you see your car passing you on the road and it was forcefully taken from you? The detectives who were investigating my forged case took my vehicles and they still possess them. I want the Deputy President and the President to help me get them back,” he said.

He also wanted Chief Justice Martha Koome to intervene to help him conclude his case.

His relative that spoke with the Star said the quick conclusion of his case will enable him to leave a normal life.

“Mzee has been moving in and out of the Eldoret High court for over 34 years, I call upon the CJ and the President to quickly intervene so that he gets peace,” he said.